Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,395 in the last 365 days.

Child car seat technicians hosting checkup event in Lubbock

WHO: Child passenger safety technicians/instructors

WHAT: Car seat checkup event

WHEN: Saturday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Market Street, located at 4425 19th Street, Lubbock, TX

LUBBOCK – The Texas Department of Transportation along with its traffic safety education partners will host a car seat checkup event from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, August 21 at the Market Street located at 19th Street and Quaker Avenue in Lubbock.

Certified car seat technicians will be on-site to teach parents and caregivers how to determine if their child is in the right seat for the child’s age and size. Parents are asked to know their child’s height and weight, and should bring their current safety seat for proper installation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are used correctly. To avoid one of the most common mistakes caregivers make – using the wrong size safety seat. Visit the TxDOT web site to find the appropriate safety seat for your child’s age. 

You just read:

Child car seat technicians hosting checkup event in Lubbock

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.