Child car seat technicians hosting checkup event in Lubbock

WHO: Child passenger safety technicians/instructors

WHAT: Car seat checkup event

WHEN: Saturday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Market Street, located at 4425 19th Street, Lubbock, TX

LUBBOCK – The Texas Department of Transportation along with its traffic safety education partners will host a car seat checkup event from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, August 21 at the Market Street located at 19th Street and Quaker Avenue in Lubbock.

Certified car seat technicians will be on-site to teach parents and caregivers how to determine if their child is in the right seat for the child’s age and size. Parents are asked to know their child’s height and weight, and should bring their current safety seat for proper installation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are used correctly. To avoid one of the most common mistakes caregivers make – using the wrong size safety seat. Visit the TxDOT web site to find the appropriate safety seat for your child’s age.