Google, UN, Kathy Ireland, Filmmakers and Yezidi Genocide Recovery Efforts Headline Day 1 of Dare to Overcome

Google's Inter Belief Network (IBN) Dare to Overcome

As the Taliban take over Afghanistan, efforts to empower women's voices in support of religious freedom are even more critical now than ever.

We are honored to have Google's Barbara Phillips as our keynote speaker on Day 1. She will describe Google's amazing journey towards workplace religious inclusion, making it a leader in the field!” — Dr. Brian Grim, Global Chair, Dare to Overcome

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dare to Overcome (DTO) is the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation’s signature global conference, with the mission of shining a light on successes in promoting mutual respect and allyship among diverse communities.Join us on Sunday, Aug. 22, 11:00 AM Eastern US Time, to meet the brave women from Iraq, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, France, Japan, the US and more, as they dare to overcome barriers to religious freedom for all!Dare to Overcome, Day 1Join us on Sunday for:-- Discussion with UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, D. Ahmed Shaheed-- Keynote by Google's Barbara Phillips: Hear about Google's amazing journey towards religious inclusion-- Women's Religious Freedom Short Film Festival-- Charity auction in support of Yezidi Women's Enterprise & Training Center : In partnership with Kathy Ireland Worldwide, we are thrilled to announce the opening of our online auction in support of the Free Yezidi Foundation's Enterprise & Training Center in Khanke IDP Camp in northern Iraq. Show your support by bidding on items from $20 and up!Day 2 will focus on highlighting interconnections between faith and disability ERGs. Day 3 dives onto business for interfaith understanding, religious freedom, peace & inclusion.

World Premier of the Short Film “IBN at Google”