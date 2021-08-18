Submit Resume to Land Sweet Job and Enter $2500 Drawing to Make a Positive Impact
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Job You Deserve and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Not all recruiters are created equal some of us work for GOOD. Let Recruiting for Good represent and help you land a job to use your talent for good. #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact. Candidates successfully placed will enter special drawing to win $2500.
Recruiting for Good currently has a client that will sponsor H1 visas for tech professionals in data analysis, data engineering, and data science.
The staffing agency also has a client who is looking to hire tax associates in Atlanta, Chicago, NY, and LA.
How to Get Represented by Recruiting for Good?
1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com your resume
2. After Recruiting for Good helps you land a job and complete 90 days of employment; earn one of two sweet perks (lunch for your pet, or send mama money).
3. Enter drawing for $2500 to make a positive impact will occur on December 25th, 2021.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We help talented professionals land sweet jobs! Submit your resume and enter drawing to win $2500; so you too can make a positive impact."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepostiveimpact #useyourtalentforgood @recruitingforgood Let Recruiting for Good represent you, land a job you deserve and earn a sweet perk.
Recruiting for Good provides US companies creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow. Our staffing agency offers retained search services, contract, and contract to hire solutions.
Recruiting for Good strives to deliver a personal service for professionals seeking representation. With over 25 years in business, we have successfully placed professionals who have thrived in the US and improved their lives.
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to create and fund super sweet gigs for talented kids that prepare them for life. www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn