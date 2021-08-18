Wafflemat Foundation Systems Brings Foundation Solutions to Austin Build Expo
Wafflemat is the leading foundation system for structures built on expansive, rocky, compressible, or liquefiable soils. Here's why builders choose Wafflemat...
We would like to thank all the attendees who stopped by our booth and look forward to providing superior foundation systems to our customers.”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wafflemat exhibited its structural foundation system at this year’s 2021 Build Expo held in Austin at the Palmer Events Center. The 2021 Build Expo, “America’s premier building and construction show,” took place Aug. 11-12 and brought in an estimated 1,500 attendees (buildexpousa.com).
— Barry Hensley
"Build Expo has proven to be a vital and important resource for Wafflemat. Our participation has been rewarded by establishing relationships with builders and developers across the state.
We would like to thank all the attendees who stopped by our booth and look forward to providing superior foundation systems to our customers.”
About Wafflemat:
Wafflemat is the leading foundation system for single and multi-family residential and light commercial structures built on expansive, rocky, compressible, or liquefiable soils. Wafflemat has been used in over 30MM sf of foundations across the USA, since its introduction in 1993. Wafflemat not only delivers superior performance when compared to other foundation systems but also delivers significant cost savings by reducing soil prep, concrete, reinforcing steel, and building cycle time. Wafflemat is a product owned by SmartSense Structural Systems, LLC. Grapevine, TX.
Richard Groesch
The LSOC
+1 8559233628
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn