SAVHERA, A BENEFIT CORPORATION EMPLOYING TRAFFICKING SURVIVORS, ANNOUNCES 101% INCREASE IN GROSS REVENUE DURING PANDEMIC

Savhera empowers underserved women with dignified employment and economic freedom. Savhera is a premium social impact wellness and lifestyle brand that advances restorative employment and economic justice for overcomers of sex trafficking. Savhera's organic products allow you to live well while doing good!

Customers' desire to purchase from brands they can trust leads to growth and impact for Savhera and the trafficking survivors they employ.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savhera PBC, a premium social impact wellness and lifestyle brand, saw a 45% increase in gross revenue from Q1 to Q2 2021, which is a 101% increase from Q2 sales in 2020. During the darkest days of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, Savhera experienced significant growth.

“While many businesses have struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our customers that Savhera has continued to grow,” said Dr. Vanessa Bouché, CEO of Savhera. “Our growth is evidence that our ethos of putting people over profit really can work, even in the most economically turbulent times.”

Savhera, a public benefit corporation that turns the sales of premium aromatherapy products into jobs for sex trafficking survivors, started out as one woman’s promise to another. In 2017, Bouché encountered a woman in a medical clinic in Delhi’s most infamous brothel district who boldly proclaimed, “I need dignified employment to get out of this dirty business.” Bouché promised to help. After searching unsuccessfully for an organization that would hire trafficking survivors, Bouché co-founded Savhera in 2018. Today, Savhera is a growing international brand with employees in India and the U.S. who enjoy benefits such as on-the-job training, a trauma-informed workplace, fair wages, health insurance, and paid leave.

“Customers have jumped on board with our mission,” says Bouché. “They are hungry to make a difference in the world with their purchases by supporting socially-conscious companies that advance a greater good and respect the earth but don’t compromise on quality, price, or customer service.”

Research from Edelman about consumer expectations of brands during the pandemic reveals that 69% of U.S. consumers lost trust in brands that they perceived to prioritize profit over people.

“None of our employees missed a paycheck during the pandemic, even when the lockdown in India ceased production and prevented our employees from working. We were even able to donate uplifting and immune-boosting aromatherapy products to domestic violence and homeless shelters. The ongoing support of our customers allowed us to do all of that!” said Bouché.