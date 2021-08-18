rSchoolToday partners with Hometown Ticketing
rSchoolToday announces a key partnership with HomeTown Ticketing, a leader in digital ticketing for K-12 and colleges.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together, HomeTown and rSchoolToday will provide an easy-to-use system of tools to increase communications, simplify workflow, and strengthen athletics programs. Aligned in their goals to make athletics easy to manage and organize, these companies are excited to work together to further serve their schools across the county and provide future platform integrations to enhance their clients’ experiences from scheduling to ticketing and beyond.
“We are excited to partner with Hometown Ticketing. They offer such a powerful, simple-to-use platform and can scale with us as we continue our rapid growth in the K-12 market. “
Ray Dretske, President and Co-Founder | rSchoolToday
“Partnerships like the one between HomeTown and rSchoolToday are what helps to set our companies apart and show our commitment to serving schools to the highest level. We are excited to have the opportunity to create new tools in association with rSchoolToday and look forward to all that this new partnership will mean for our schools. ”
Ryan Hart, Chairman & CEO | HomeTown Ticketing, Inc.
About rSchoolToday
rSchoolToday is a 28-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler on the market. rSchool currently serves over 8,700 schools and 15 state athletic associations.
www.rschooltoday.com
About HOMETOWN TICKETING
HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K–12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown's in-house developed, proprietary ticketing platform is tailored specifically to the needs of schools and governing bodies. Benefits of the HomeTown system include unmatched value through easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, event and fan specific reporting tools, and secure financial management features to streamline operations and increase financial transparency. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer's funds, which are accessible within 24 hours from a ticket sale. Learn more about HomeTown at www.hometownticketing.com | @hometowntix
Lorena Harrington
rSchoolToday
+1 952-960-4999
