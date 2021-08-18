WATCHOUT ANNOUNCES DONATION OF KIDS BANDS TO THE 1st 100 CLASSES FROM SCHOOLS THROUGHOUT THE WORLD.

Donation to a Chinese school WATCHOUT KIDS BANDS Donation to a school in the Bronx Watchout Smartcover WATCHOUT WAND

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve already donated our unique WATCHOUT bands to schools in the Bronx and Beijing. Today we are announcing that we will donate our WATCHOUT sanitizing bands to the first 100 classes from schools throughout the world. All they need to do is: ASK!

The world never expected a pandemic like COVID-19 and was ill-equipped to protect itself from it. Thankfully, vaccinations are getting to people across the globe, albeit all-too-slowly, and at least preventing serious disease in most people that receive them.

But children cannot receive vaccinations yet and for them masks and clean hands are the best protections. Our WATCHOUT KIDS BANDs make it easier and much more fun for them to sanitize their hands whenever, wherever they need to.

For adults, our WATCHOUT BANDS offer the ultimate convenience for people on the go.

Our WATCHOUT SMARTCOVER is the worlds’ first phone & tablet cover that automatically sanitizers your screen with powerful UVC LED’s, when you close it. It can also be used to sanitize other objects, is powered by a battery that can recharge your phone and on the outside is impregnated with an antimicrobial that will kill viruses and bacteria.

And our WATCHOUT WAND is the worlds’ first combined UVC light and fine mist atomizer to clean any type of surface including many that can’t easily be wiped.

WATCHOUT is dedicated to creating a range of unique, cutting-edge products for the challenges of a new world.