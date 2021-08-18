Baseblue Cosmetics Announces The First Double Layers Hand Cream Formulated with Fruits Extract
EINPresswire.com/ -- Baseblue Cosmetics is pleased to announce their new release “Fruit is Fruit Hand Cream”, the first double lawyered hand cream that 100% cruelty-free, paraben-free, and blend with fruit extracts. The unique applicator is designed to squeeze out a three petal flower on your hand. This product reinvents the ritual of applying hand cream. As stated by Baseblue Chief Creative Officer Nick Wang, “ Our unconventional approach to beauty products is by adding more dimensions to their functionality. The Fruit is Fruit Hand cream makes applying hand cream a joyful moment by present a perfect three petal flower on our hand.”
The hand cream is consciously formulated to meet or exceed the clean beauty market standard. It features natural ingredients including shea butter and coconut oil, combine with Vitamin E to help nourish and moisturize the skin. The outer layer is lightweight for immediate hydration, and the Inner layer is richly textured and blended with organic shea butter and Avocado/ Peach abstracts. Nick explained that “In order to squeeze out a perfect three petal flower; it requires the outter lawyer and the inner layer have the same “rheology'. This means that under different pressures both formulas have to retain the same thickness and they flow in the same way, so it comes out evenly when you squeeze out.”
After many months of testing and modification, the brand is now releasing the first two scents: Peach and Avocado. This product is now available at Basebluecosmetics.com and Amazon at $18.
ABOUT BASEBLUE COSMETICS
Build on immigration, Baseblue Cosmetics was established in 2018 aiming to bring out the next generation of beauty products. We deliver cosmetics products that inspire clients to reveal their own Baseblue beauty and lead the way in makeup innovation and technology. For additional information on Meijer, please visit https://www.basebluecosmetics.com. Please follow our Instagram @baseblue_cosmetics for more updates.
Lilia
Baseblue Cosmetics
+1 7033398399
