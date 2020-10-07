Baseblue Cosmetics Best Selling Flying Lashes are Now on Walmart.com
Walmart now carries two of the best-selling lashes from this collection on their online store with free 2-day shipping.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baseblue Cosmetics launched the Flying Lashes Collection back in 2019. It was inspired by the adult Secretarybird (Sagittarius serpentarius), a rare species found in sub-Saharan Africa. It is one of the few bird species that has oval shaped lashes, giving them an elegant appearance. The name "Flying Lashes" reminds our customers of the Secretarybird's soft and feathery lashes.
The Flying Lashes Collection has become a cult favorite because they are lightweight and easy to apply.
The Flying Lashes signature two-sided flip case has one lash on each side of the case. Simply flip the lid on each side to use or store each glamorous lash. The whole package is only 0.6 inch thick, smaller than an earplug case. It can easily slip into any makeup purse or even a card holder. It is the perfect solution for on-the-go lashes storage – you will never lose your lashes before you get home.
Flying Lashes Treepie (1 pair) at
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Eye-Lashes-Treepie/342433961
$6.24.
Treepie false lashes have a custom flare-shape design suitable for any eye shape and add just the perfect amount of length to the outer corners of the lashes for perfect wispy volume.
These lashes feature weightless fine hairs for a fluttery finish. Want a more dramatic look? The design is tailored to add the perfect amount of length and evenly distributed volume for a more dramatic, fuller lash. With proper application, usage, and cleansing, these lashes can last up to 20 uses.
Eye Lashes Swift （1 pair) at
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Eye-Lashes-Swift/197358266
$6.24.
Our lightweight, ultra-wispy, perfectly rounded set of lashes is ideal for adding an instant dramatic effect and fluttery finish to your makeup application. This faux-mink eyelash style adds a chic look to all eye shapes, and are super-comfortable, so that you can wear them daily or on those special occasions that call for you to step up your glam game for an extra oomph. Complement your finished makeup look with dark, flirtatious lashes that are 100% handmade and naturally appealing. Get the most out of this reusable set and wear them up to 20 times. When the night’s over and it’s time to unwind, remove the fake eyelashes, and keep them ready for action by peeling excess glue off the elastic band and storing them in the convenient tray.
ABOUT BASEBLUE COSMETICS –
Led by a team of beauty-obsessed executives, Baseblue Cosmetics launched in 2018 as the go-to source for the latest beauty trends and must-have essentials from applicators to makeup. We deliver cosmetics products that inspire clients to reveal their own Baseblue beauty and lead the way in makeup innovation and technology. For additional information on Meijer, please visit https://www.basebluecosmetics.com. Please follow our Instagram @baseblue_cosmetics for more updates.
