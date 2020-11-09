Baseblue Cosmetics Releases Holiday Snowman Makeup Sponge
Baseblue Cosmetics Releases Holiday Limited Edition Christmas Theme Snowman Makeup Sponge.WASHINGTON , D.C., USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Baseblue Cosmetics launched its Holiday Limited Edition Snowman Makeup Sponge. Now available at https://www.basebluecosmetics.com/product/holiday-snowman-makeup-sponge for $13.00.
This limited-edition makeup sponge comes encased in a gold-speckled Christmas ornament which can be used as a protective case or hung to spread holiday cheer. The perfect stocking stuffer for makeup lovers, the holiday collector's item blends liquid and powder formulations into a smooth, streak-free finish that looks naturally radiant. Designed to absorb water and expand in size when damp, the festive beauty tool performs well dry and provides optimal coverage when wet to reduce product buildup. Use the head of the snowman to maneuver around small crevices with precision, position the bottom end to effortlessly buff, and use the snowman's body to roll formulas into the skin. The curved shape of the Holiday Snowman Makeup Sponge provides a cozy grip and improves technique control.
ABOUT BASEBLUE COSMETICS
Led by a team of beauty-obsessed executives, Baseblue Cosmetics launched in 2018 to be the go-to source for the latest beauty trends and "must-have" essentials, from applicators to makeup. We value delivering cosmetics products that inspire clients to reveal their own Baseblue beauty while leading the way in makeup innovation and technology. For additional information on Baseblue Cosmetics, please visit https://www.basebluecosmetics.com. Please follow our Instagram @baseblue_cosmetics for more updates.
