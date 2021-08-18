Shrock Real Estate Offering Fully-Customizable Luxury Modern Housing in the New Urban Meadows Community of Bellville, OH

First Urban Meadows home has been built.

In conjunction with Shrock Premier Custom Construction of Loudonville, Ohio, lots including custom or pre-finished homes are available for purchase.

Urban Meadows is your opportunity to live in a small-town neighborhood with contemporary living. Its well-crafted homes are refined, sustainable, and filled with sunlight and fresh air.”” — Samuel Shrock, owner of Shrock Real Estate

BELLVILLE , OHIO , UNITED STATES , August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 18, 2021 – Today, Shrock Real Estate announced the availability of lots/homes in the Urban Meadows community in Bellville, Ohio. Groundbreaking for the innovative new development occurred in December 2019 and building is currently under way. There will be a total of 68 lots in the community, with lot size averaging just over ½ an acre.

“Urban Meadows is your opportunity to live in a small-town neighborhood with contemporary living. Its well-crafted homes are refined, sustainable, and filled with sunlight and fresh air,” stated Samuel Shrock, owner of Shrock Real Estate.

“The goal is to have low maintenance, energy efficient homes that work with solar power and smart house technology, in home healthy living with quality fresh air is very important” said Joseph Shrock, owner of Shrock Premier Custom Construction of Loudonville, which is handling all construction in the new development. Lot sales and home sales will be a combined purchase and buyers can be involved in the design of their new home.

Richland County Commissioner Darrell Banks said the county commissioners are appreciative of Shrock’s investment in Bellville and Richland County. Bellville is conveniently located off of I-71, about halfway between Cleveland and Columbus in Richland County, Ohio. It is surrounded by a plethora of recreational activities and is the gateway to the Mohican Recreational Area and to Ohio’s largest Amish community.

Shrock Premier Custom Construction has been under the direction of Joseph Shrock since 1984. The Shrock portfolio of commercial projects includes churches, restaurants, hotels, community centers, parks, theaters, and educational facilities throughout Ohio. Recent projects include various homes in the Maple Glen gated community in Delaware, Ohio and the Mt. Vernon Downtown Apartments.

Interested homebuyers are invited to attend one of the scheduled open houses at 575 South Main Street, Bellville, OH 44813. Dates and times are as follows: Friday, August 27 from 1-8pm and Saturday, August 28 from 9am - 3pm. More information about the Urban Meadows community can be found at http://shrockrealestate.com/urban-meadows

About Urban Meadows

Urban Meadows is a clean and beautiful new luxury community being constructed in the village of Bellville, Ohio. Bellville is located conveniently off of I-71, about halfway between Cleveland and Columbus and is located in Richland County.

Contact

Phone: 1-800-509-8358

Website: https://shrockrealestate.com/