MOTORCYCLE OHIO PRESENTS 'SAVED BY THE HELMET AWARD'

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, will present David Deen of Kettering a “Saved by the Helmet” award. The award is given throughout the year to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet. Included in the presentation will be a certificate of recognition and a new replacement helmet. Motorcycle Ohio hopes that acknowledging riders who wear protective gear will help to promote and increase awareness of the life-saving value of motorcycle helmets. On May 2, 2021, Deen was traveling on his motorcycle when he entered the intersection of Stroop Road and Dorothy Road. Despite the day being clear, an oncoming vehicle did not see the motorcycle, failed to yield the right of way while turning left, and struck Deen. He was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered a broken shoulder and other serious injuries as a result of the crash. After reviewing video footage that recorded the incident, it was clear that Deen survived the crash by wearing a Department of Transportation certified helmet and proper riding gear. WHAT: Motorcycle Ohio “Saved by the Helmet” Award presentation WHO: David Deen, “Saved by the Helmet” Award recipient Michele Piko, State Program Coordinator, Motorcycle Ohio Chuck Hoying, Motorcycle Ohio Program Coordinator, Miami Valley Educational Computer Association WHEN: Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 5 p.m. WHERE: EMERGE Trade Initiative Campus, 2960 West Enon Road, Xenia, OH 45385 (Parking lot behind the school) BACKGROUND: For more than 30 years, Motorcycle Ohio has provided Ohio’s riders the opportunity to improve their skills and make the roadways safer for all motorists. The state has over 400,000 registered motorcycles, 600,000 endorsed riders, and issues 40,000 motorcycle permits per year. When combining those numbers, this makes Ohio the fifth largest state in the union in total ridership. Funded by motorcycle plate fees and class registrations, Motorcycle Ohio’s objectives is to provide affordable effective education programs to our stakeholders while promoting awareness to other road users. To learn more about Motorcycle Ohio please visit www.Motorcycle.ohio.gov. ###