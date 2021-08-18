Vanderbilt Financial Group Recruited Approximately $650 million in Assets by August 2021
Vanderbilt Financial Group, also known as The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm, continues its recruiting streak through August 2021!WOODBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivory Johnson, joins VFG from Washington, D.C. Ivory focuses on cryptocurrencies and says they disrupt traditional finance.
“Cryptocurrencies will disrupt traditional finance because one of their most attractive utilities is the ability to efficiently transfer payment across borders with little to no cost, delay, or foreign currency fluctuations. With respect to bitcoin, 50 years is a long time and bitcoin could either become the world reserve currency or the next AOL that made a lot of people wealthy until it was unseated by better technology.” -Ivory Johnson (Nova, 2021).
He graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance. Ivory is an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Immediate Past President of the 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C., recipient of the 2018 D.C. Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit of the Year. He is a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council, made up of 20 high-level financial professionals, appearing as a financial planning guest on various broadcast shows. He has been quoted regularly in numerous publications, including US News & World Report, The Journal of Financial Planning, Black Enterprise, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Investment News, and The Wall Street Journal.
In addition to Ivory, another 12 advisors joined VFG. Eight of the advisors are coming from a regional independent broker/dealer and investment advisory firm headquartered in Connecticut with branch offices in Connecticut and New Jersey. The other advisors include Thomas Turner with an office in Rockford, Michigan; Devesh Purohit with an office in Totowa NJ; Gale A. Brodie with an office in Elk Grove, California; and Matthew Flaks with an office in Lake Worth, Florida.
Vanderbilt has brought in approximately $650 million in assets year to date for 2021. Each new advisor has fields of specialty. These advisors bring an entrepreneurial business mix of equities, syndicates, and annuities to both brokerage and advisory platforms. Each is very unique in their own way and are important for our growing team!
“We are excited and grateful to welcome our new advisors to the VFG Team! Our firm has seen a growth of 16.5% in AUM since the start of 2021 and we expect it to continue to climb the rest of the year. We continue to see reps attracted to VFG for its culture of GRITT: Gratitude, Respect, Innovation, Teamwork, Trustworthiness, and its focus on providing entrepreneurial advisors with a frictionless experience and utilization of innovative technology. – President of Vanderbilt Financial Group, Joseph Trifiletti
References:
Nova, A. (2021, July 3). Here’s what cryptocurrencies will look like in 50 years according to experts. CNBC. https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/03/what-cryptocurrencies-will-look-like-in-50-years.html
About Vanderbilt Financial Group:
Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Broker-Dealer” and RIA for their commitment to providing Financial Advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of Chairman and Founder, Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named “Best Places to Work on Long Island” for the third year in a row, in 2020.
Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates.
Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC. Registered with MSRB. Clearing agent: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions
Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services & Consolidated Portfolio Review. Clearing agents: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, Charles Schwab & TD Ameritrade
Insurance Services offered through Vanderbilt Insurance and other agencies
For additional information on services, disclosures, fees, and conflicts of interest, please visit www.vanderbiltfg.com/disclosures
