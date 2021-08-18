Contify's Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform helps IT & Consulting Company Fuel their Marketing Strategy
Learn how a leading IT and Consulting company leveraged Contify to track their competitor’s marketing activities and formulate a tactical marketing plan.
A sophisticated market & competitive intelligence platform is, thus, a prerequisite for B2B marketers to fine-tune their go-to-market strategies by automating their market and competitive intelligence. Contify, the one-stop market and competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced that it deployed its market and competitive intelligence platform to help a global IT and consulting company drive its marketing decisions.
— Mohit Bhakuni - CEO, Contify
The company was looking for a market and competitive intelligence software that could help them monitor their competitors’ marketing activities, gain insights into their competitor’s target audience, uncover important industry trends, understand which channels worked best for their competitors, grasp competitor’s positioning and analyze trends in competitors’ content initiatives to adjust their content strategy.
After thoroughly understanding the company’s strategic objectives and requirements, Contify subsequently configured a customized module of its market intelligence platform that helped the company:
Provide relevant coverage on competitors’ marketing activities (especially marketing resources) targeting key intelligence topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Deception technologies using an in-built Sourcing Manager in the platform.
Track the competitor’s marketing activities, and categorize them according to the content types by leveraging a Customized Taxonomy.
Benchmark competitors’ activities in relation to the company’s own marketing activities, and identify trends and patterns using customized, intuitive Dashboards.
Contify’s market and competitive intelligence solution saved the company 12hrs per week that was spent in manual tracking of competitors. Using Contify’s customized platform and dashboards, the company was able to keep a constant watch on their competitors’ marketing activities, which enabled them to strategically position their services against their competitors, explore white spaces identified in the competitors’ marketing messages, and to capitalize on new opportunities.
The Marketing Manager at the IT and Consulting Services Company says - “Contify’s solution helped us connect the dots regarding our competitors’ activities to understand their perspective and where they’re headed, imbuing our marketing strategies and tactics with the intel we needed to create competitive differentiation.”
“B2B Marketers across industries have a very complex role. They are responsible for anticipating customer needs, positioning their organizations for success, and for bringing new products/solutions/services to market. Manually monitoring competitors, the market, and macroeconomic trends is difficult with the amount of data and noise in the digital ecosystem. When an organization's human capital spends too much time on routine tasks like data collection and organization, they have less time to spend on analyzing the data, generating insights, and formulating strategies. A sophisticated market & competitive intelligence platform is, thus, a prerequisite for B2B marketers to fine tune their go-to-market strategies by automating their market and competitive intelligence”, says Mohit Bhakuni - CEO, Contify.
Contify caters to the unique market intelligence requirements of the businesses across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas-based companies, technology, and pharma companies.
Read the case study.
About Contify
Contify offers a one-stop Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.
