Contify's Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform helps IT & Consulting Company Fuel their Marketing Strategy

Logo New 1

Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform helps a Global Leader in IT and Consulting Services Fuel their Marketing Strategy

Learn how a leading IT and Consulting company leveraged Contify to track their competitor’s marketing activities and formulate a tactical marketing plan.

A sophisticated market & competitive intelligence platform is, thus, a prerequisite for B2B marketers to fine-tune their go-to-market strategies by automating their market and competitive intelligence”
— Mohit Bhakuni - CEO, Contify
WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the one-stop market and competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced that it deployed its market and competitive intelligence platform to help a global IT and consulting company drive its marketing decisions.

The company was looking for a market and competitive intelligence software that could help them monitor their competitors’ marketing activities, gain insights into their competitor’s target audience, uncover important industry trends, understand which channels worked best for their competitors, grasp competitor’s positioning and analyze trends in competitors’ content initiatives to adjust their content strategy.

After thoroughly understanding the company’s strategic objectives and requirements, Contify subsequently configured a customized module of its market intelligence platform that helped the company:

Provide relevant coverage on competitors’ marketing activities (especially marketing resources) targeting key intelligence topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Deception technologies using an in-built Sourcing Manager in the platform.

Track the competitor’s marketing activities, and categorize them according to the content types by leveraging a Customized Taxonomy.

Benchmark competitors’ activities in relation to the company’s own marketing activities, and identify trends and patterns using customized, intuitive Dashboards.

Contify’s market and competitive intelligence solution saved the company 12hrs per week that was spent in manual tracking of competitors. Using Contify’s customized platform and dashboards, the company was able to keep a constant watch on their competitors’ marketing activities, which enabled them to strategically position their services against their competitors, explore white spaces identified in the competitors’ marketing messages, and to capitalize on new opportunities.

The Marketing Manager at the IT and Consulting Services Company says - “Contify’s solution helped us connect the dots regarding our competitors’ activities to understand their perspective and where they’re headed, imbuing our marketing strategies and tactics with the intel we needed to create competitive differentiation.”

“B2B Marketers across industries have a very complex role. They are responsible for anticipating customer needs, positioning their organizations for success, and for bringing new products/solutions/services to market. Manually monitoring competitors, the market, and macroeconomic trends is difficult with the amount of data and noise in the digital ecosystem. When an organization's human capital spends too much time on routine tasks like data collection and organization, they have less time to spend on analyzing the data, generating insights, and formulating strategies. A sophisticated market & competitive intelligence platform is, thus, a prerequisite for B2B marketers to fine tune their go-to-market strategies by automating their market and competitive intelligence”, says Mohit Bhakuni - CEO, Contify.

Contify caters to the unique market intelligence requirements of the businesses across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas-based companies, technology, and pharma companies.

Read the case study.

About Contify

Contify offers a one-stop Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.

Shilpa Tandon
Contify
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Contify's Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform helps IT & Consulting Company Fuel their Marketing Strategy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shilpa Tandon
Contify
Company/Organization
Contify Solutions
Kalkaji
New Delhi, 110016
India
+91 85959 63802
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Contify is an AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence platform that helps businesses track information on competitors, customers and industry segments by enabling users and teams to collect, curate, and share actionable insights across their organisation.

https://www.contify.com/press-release/

More From This Author
Contify's Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform helps IT & Consulting Company Fuel their Marketing Strategy
Contify Releases Report On Usage Of Scenario Planning & Competitive Intelligence For Building Better Business Strategies
Contify & Fletcher/CSI Release Recording of Webinar “Building Competitive Tracking Systems Based on Scenario Planning”
View All Stories From This Author