Global Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Consumer Goods Rental, General Rental Centers), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the consumer goods and general rental centers market is expected to grow from $1.46 trillion in 2020 to $1.56 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.95 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The consumer goods and general rental centers (equipment rental centers) market consists of sales of consumer goods and general rental centers services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent out or lease personal and household-type goods. Establishments in this market generally provide short-term rental although in some instances, the goods may be leased for longer periods of time. These establishments often operate from a retail-like or storefront facility. The consumer goods and general rental centers market is segmented into consumer goods rental and general rental centers.

Trends In The Global Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market

Consumer goods and general rental centers are increasingly investing in marketing their products through How-To and DIY videos and tips through online channels. DIY or Do-It-Yourself and How-To sections on their websites include methods to use their products, decorate, repair furniture, comparative analysis of equipment, product purchasing guide and home furnishing. For instance, Home Depot, a general goods rental service store, has a YouTube channel and webpage dedicated to these videos.

Global Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market Segments:

The global consumer goods and general rental centers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Consumer Goods Rental, General Rental Centers

By Geography: The global consumer goods and general rental centers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific consumer goods and general rental centers market accounts for the largest share in the global consumer goods and general rental centers market.

Subsegments Covered: Consumer Electronics And Appliances Rental, Formal Wear And Costume Rental, Video Tape And Video Games Rental, Other Consumer Goods Rental, Audio Visual Equipment Rental, Contractors And Builders Tools And Equipment Rental, Home Repair Tools Rental, Lawn And Garden Equipment Rental, Other Equipment Rental

Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides consumer goods and general rental centers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global consumer goods and general rental centers market, consumer goods and general rental centers market share, consumer goods and general rental centers market players, consumer goods and general rental centers market segments and geographies, consumer goods and general rental centers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The consumer goods and general rental centers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market Organizations Covered: Aaron's; Outerwall; Rent-A-Center; Home Essentials; LoveFilm.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

