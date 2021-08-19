Ranosys launches Plover- a Shopify Plus eCommerce accelerator
Ranosys, a Shopify Plus Services Partner, is excited to announce the launch of its Shopify Plus accelerator program, Plover.
Ranosys, an APAC-based Shopify Plus Services Partner, is excited to announce the launch of its Shopify Plus accelerator program, Plover.
— Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys
The Plover solution is a quick-to-market eCommerce accelerator program built exclusively by Ranosys on the Shopify Plus platform. It is a pre-integrated online eCommerce and content accelerator optimized for varied industrial verticals. It includes pre-coded data-design templates with guided selling and embedded customer support solutions. In addition, it allows merchants to seamlessly integrate preferred payment gateway, ERP, CMS, marketing platforms, and local shipping solutions. Empowered by multi-site, SEO, and conversion-oriented capabilities, Plover attends to customers’ and businesses' unique needs from different geographies and offers localized experiences on a low budget and a quick turnaround, while maintaining peak performance and quality.
“The continuous innovation of our core digital commerce offerings is the key to client success. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Shopify Plus accelerator solution, Plover, built for a new generation of retailers eagerly looking for a fast and cost-effective way to launch engaging online retail sites with all the rich functionalities required to drive business growth and be successful. The crux of our Shopify Plus accelerator, Plover, is to speed up digital adoption and allow brands to innovate, scale and achieve remarkable business results.” says Rameshwar Vyas, CEO, Ranosys.
Plover’s holistic platform not only provides world-class online buying experiences to shoppers but empowers enterprises to practice cross-border selling, automate marketing strategies, and enforce a multichannel approach that reaches customers at every touchpoint and channel. As a flexible enterprise eCommerce solution, Plover decreases cart abandonment rates and increases average order volume, giveing retailers the freedom to focus on building their brand while it creates the best possible experience for its customers.
Discussing this launch, Umashankar Arora, VP-Engineering, Ranosys, exclaimed, “Ranosys has always been at the forefront of disruptive digital commerce solutions. With Plover, we’ve raised the bar for thousands of leading retailers that depend on the Shopify Plus platform and its immersive eCommerce experience. Plover has been in the works for quite some time, and we’re happy to be launching it at a time when the entire digital market is looking for intuitive, useful, accessible, and quick eCommerce solutions that accelerate their development of online stores and lay the foundation of enterprise-led digital growth.”
Leveraging the power of the Shopify Plus platform, Plover will empower enterprises looking to reap scalability and growth as a result of the solution’s unique benefits and steadily evolve in the competitive digital landscape. With its accelerated eCommerce program, Plover, Ranosys is now well-situated to satiate the needs of retailers and customers alike and create an effortless eCommerce experience that dramatically increases business value and fast-forwards ROI.
About Ranosys
Ranosys is a CMMI Level 3 global digital consulting company founded in 2008 in Singapore with offices in the USA, UK, Middle East, and APAC regions. It leverages the power of platform partnerships, experience design, and cutting-edge software technologies to drive digital transformation, eCommerce, and product engineering initiatives. Ranosys addresses the various milestones in a company’s digital transformation roadmap, identifying, designing, developing, deploying, and measuring their digital skills. Their experienced and expert workforce renders solutions that secure their client’s lead in the digital community.
