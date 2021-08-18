New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501989
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/17/21, 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Smith Street, Shoreham
ACCUSED: Randall C. Strong
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
VICTIM/ACCUSED: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/17/21 at approximately 1747 hours, Troopers responded to a residence located on Smith Street in the Town of Shoreham for a report of a family fight which had occurred at appoximately 1430 hours that day. Investigation revealed Randall C. Strong and a household member assaulted each other, and Randall left the scene. Troopers placed a victim/offender under arrest for Domestic Assault. At that time, the victim/offender attempted to resist a lawful arrest.
Troopers later contacted Randall, who came to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, both parties were released with citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date; Randall for Domestic Assault, and the victim/offender for Resisting Arrest, per the Addison County State's Attorney's Office. Randall was also issued conditions of release by the Honorable Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
Randall Strong: 08/18/21, 1230 hours
Victim/Accused: 10/16/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.