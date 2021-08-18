The Abrahamic Business Circle Pre-Expo Event will feature owner of Wadi Dafta Plantation in the UAE, Ahmed Alhefeiti

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

Ahmed Alhefeiti; OWNER of WADI DAFTA PLANTATION

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Guiding Light of the AGRICULTURE Industry in United Arab Emirates will join us on 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking reception at 6pm to 8pm.

Ahmed Alhefeiti; owner of Wadi Dafta Plantation will be speaking at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Lets grow together” will be hosted by The

Abrahamic Business Circle.

The Wadi Dafta Plantation was founded by Ahmed Alhefeiti who gave Fujairah Observer a personal insight into his passion and vision for the future. Ahmed Alhefeiti, a retired Lt. Colonel who also served as Deputy Executive Director of Al Sharq Healthcare is a well-known figure in Fujairah but this last year has seen him completely consumed with his “green” project.

Ahmed Alhefeiti family origins are from the Fujairah Village of Sakamkam, with their traditional background being agriculture so you could say plants are in his blood. Ahmed Alhefeiti’s vision is to introduce his passion to the youth of UAE with his young farmers’ project, which we at Fujairah Observer are keen to participate in. Sponsored children’s camps will develop their awareness of organic and local foods, and a program of farm visits will help to facilitate experience and knowledge sharing with the next generation.

His Excellency Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals, will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guest from Agriculture Sector.

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationship among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

About the Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who shares the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

