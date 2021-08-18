Asia Pacific Wine & Spirit Institute launches “The Wine & Culture Adventurer’s Club” as a tribute to cultural diversity

Join the APWASI Wine and Culture Adventurer's Club APWASI is a non-profit organization providing online wine and spirit education to promote cultural diversity through wine education. Dr. Clinton Lee, Wine and Culture Expert hosts Wine and Culture Adventurer's Club

APWASI launched the Wine and Culture Adventurer’s Club this summer to celebrate the cultural diversity and awareness of the world.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute or APWASI (www.apwasi.com) launched the APWASI Wine and Culture Adventurer’s Club this summer to celebrate the cultural diversity and awareness of the world.

Dr. Clinton Lee, Executive Director of APWASI said, “2020 was the year that global history would witness an unprecedented challenge to countries, communities, and individuals. It was a time when the birth of a new global norm emerged through the pandemic. Despite our diversities, we have shown that we have more in common than differences. Cultural diversity conquered and is now building a stronger awareness of cultural power.”

Hosted by Dr. Clinton Lee, the Adventurer’s Club is an invitation to learn more about the different cultures of the world through a series of 100 never-released videos, incorporating culture, wine, and spirits. You will have exclusive access to virtual wine tasting events and seminars hosted by Dr. Lee, where you can chat with him and ask him any questions you might have about wine, spirits or even him. It also includes full interviews with global wine professionals, wine ratings and discussions of pertinent global topics like sustainability and fighting climate change.

Having always promoted the virtues of cultural diversity and awareness, it was only natural that APWASI felt compelled to mark and celebrate this forward momentum undertaken by the different cultures of the world to stand together, care together and look forward together.

Dr. Lee adds, “We welcome you to be a part of this important cultural journey with APWASI. We embrace this historic change that the world is experiencing by supporting it, and actively reaching out together.”

The APWASI Wine and Culture Adventurer’s Club is an annual subscription series that charges $99USD a year. To know more and be a part of this proactive movement that resonates across the globe, go to our website to join and contribute to the changing generational movement where you can air your voice, questions and thoughts.

About the Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute

Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute, located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada was established in 2015 as a non-profit organization. APWASI co-operates globally with wine organizations, councils, industry, airlines, hotel groups and restaurants. The Institute is committed to providing practical world class, online wine and spirits classes that meet the skilled needs of the hospitality industry, wine professionals and wine enthusiasts and incorporating cultural diversity and awareness. Currently, APWASI offers over 27 certified on-line courses.

