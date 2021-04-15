Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute Launches Scholarships with AAAV to Promote Diversity in the Wine Industry

APWASI is a non-profit organization providing online wine and spirit education to promote cultural diversity through wine education. APWASI Partners with AAAV to Launch Wine Education Scholarships

APWASI’s pledge in supporting the BIPOC community within the wine and spirit industry is one step in this long, but purposeful journey.” — Dr. Clinton Lee

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute (APWASI) is proud to announce the APWASI Wine Education Scholarship in partnership with the Association of African American Vintners (AAAV). The first round of applications will open on April 15 and will run until May 15, 2021. A total of 16 full scholarships for six APWASI online wine courses will be awarded over the next 12 months.

“This fully funded scholarship awarded by APWASI is intended to strengthen, broaden and build sustainable diversity for this generation and the next within the wine and spirit industry. APWASI’s pledge in supporting the BIPOC community within the wine and spirit industry is one step in this long, but purposeful journey,” said Dr. Clinton Lee, Executive Director of APWASI. “The lack of finances should never be an impediment to education, in reality though, it is sadly still the situation. We believe through the engaging support that APWASI delivers, we can make that vital difference and help cultivate the best minds. They in turn will “pay it forward“ to the next generation with their successes.”

Lou Garcia, vice president of AAAV and owner of Stover Oaks Winery noted, “Minorities make up a very small percentage of the wine industry and African American wine professionals are an even smaller percentage – less than 1% in fact. These new APWASI scholarships will help to meet AAAV’s goal of paving the path for minorities to be successful and recognized in all aspects of the wine industry.”

APWASI training programs can lead to a multitude of different career choices in the wine industry, including but not limited to, being an importer and exporter of wine, vineyard manager, or wine educator. To qualify for a scholarship, applicants must complete the online application form and submit an essay that shows how they will work to improve diversity in the wine industry. Applicants must be a AAAV member – Student, Friend, Professional/Industry, or Vintner/Winery/Grower. Applicants can also be an employee of a AAAV member.

The courses covered by the new scholarship program include:

• APWASI Wine Essentials I Certified Online Program

• APWASI Wine Essentials II Certified Online Program

• APWASI Winery Tasting Room Certified Online Program

• APWASI Wines of USA Certified Online Program

• APWASI Wines of China Certified Online Program

• APWASI Wines of South Africa Certified Online Program

To further understand the eligibility and Scholarship program, please head to APWASI Scholarships to apply.

About Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute

Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute’s mission is to promote cultural diversity by studying the history, people and culture of wines through online wine education. We commit to developing a greater consciousness about global awareness, diversity, and inclusivity. Our goal is for each individual to develop a broader and wider understanding of these principles. Through cultural interaction, experience, and adventure, you will understand and gain appreciation of different cultures. We have developed over 27 Online Certified Wine Courses focusing on 17 wine countries, with certifications that are globally recognized.

About Association of African-American Vintners (AAAV)

The mission of Association of African-American Vintners (AAAV) is to build diversity in the wine industry, bring awareness to present day Black winemakers, and provide financial assistance to students from underrepresented minorities pursuing a career in the wine industry.