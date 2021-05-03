Asia Pacific Wine & Spirit Institute Launches Scholarships with Black Cellar Club to Promote Diversity in Wine Industry

APWASI Partners with BLACC to Launch Wine Education Scholarships BLACC is partnering with the Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute to support minority students to begin their journey pursuing an education or a career in the wine industry. Senior members of BLACC attending an exclusive Bisquit Cognac tasting

A total of 100 full scholarships for six different APWASI online courses will be awarded to BLACC members over the next 12 months to promote cultural diversity.

APWASI’s commitment in supporting the “BLACC” community within the wine and spirit industry is a historic and significant step in this long, but purposeful journey.” — Dr. Clinton Lee

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute (APWASI) is proud to announce the APWASI Wine Education Scholarship in partnership with the Black Cellar Club (BLACC). The first round of applications will open on May 3 and will run until May 31, 2021. A total of 100 full scholarships (worth around 300,000 Rand) for six different APWASI online courses will be awarded over the next 12 months.

“This fully funded scholarship program awarded by APWASI is intended to reinforce, widen and build sustainable diversity for future generations within the South African wine and spirits industry. APWASI’s commitment in supporting the “BLACC” community within the wine and spirit industry is a historic and significant step in this long, but purposeful journey,” said Dr. Clinton Lee, Executive Director of APWASI. “We believe that through the engaging support that APWASI delivers, we can make that vital difference to help the next generation achieve their successes.”

Comments Wellington Muromba, current Chairman of BLACC, “I, together with the approximately 3000 members of BLACC would like to sincerely thank APWASI for choosing our club to spearhead the education of wine and spirits in South Africa and eventually beyond her borders into Africa. The opportunity transforms our little social club that was founded in Cape Town in 2016 into a hub of true learning and a platform for our members to further their careers in the industry”.

To qualify for an APWASI scholarship, applicants must complete the online application form and submit an essay that shows how they will work to improve diversity in the wine industry. Applicants must have been a current BLACC member for at least 1 year.

The Online Wine courses covered by the new scholarship program include:

• APWASI Wine Essentials 1 Certified Online Program

• APWASI Wine Essentials 2 Certified Online Program

• APWASI Winery Tasting Room Certified Online Program

• APWASI Wines of South Africa Certified Online Program

• APWASI Wines of USA Certified Online Program

• APWASI Wines of China Certified Online Program

To further understand the eligibility and the APWASI Scholarship program, please head to APWASI Scholarships to apply.

About the Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute (APWASI)

Asia Pacific Wine and Spirit Institute’s mission is to promote cultural diversity through studying the history, people and culture of wines through online wine courses. We commit to developing a greater consciousness about global awareness, diversity, and inclusivity. Our goal is for each individual to develop a broader and wider understanding of these principles. Through cultural interaction, experience, and adventure, you will understand and gain appreciation of different cultures.

About the Black Cellar Club (BLACC)

Founded in 2016, BLACC is a vehicle seeking to bridge the gap between existing stakeholders within the South African wine and greater beverage sector – using its existing network and skilled executive team for the broader benefit of the country’s wine producing industry. Central to BLACC’s mission is the promotion of the responsible use of alcohol through a series of planned and informative annual engagements between the public and its members.