Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Welcomes Dean Perez as Division President, Inland Empire
Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. continues its commitment to attract and retain the industry's best landscape operators.
Our success is a result of the people we surround ourselves with. I am passionate about hiring individuals who make it a priority to show outward respect for employees regularly.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. recently welcomed Dean Perez as Division President for its Inland Empire Division. Perez will be focused on elevating service and expanding its footprint in the Inland Empire Region.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
"Dean is an expert in the industry. Hiring him aligns with our long-term commitment to attract and retain the best personnel the industry has to offer," said Steven Schinhofen, CEO. "Our success is a result of the people we surround ourselves with. I am passionate about hiring individuals who make it a priority to show outward respect for employees regularly. We look forward to the impact he will have on the team."
Widely respected in the landscape management industry, Perez has been professionally managing commercial landscapes for 30 years. Perez's start in the industry came at a young age working alongside his father as a second-generation landscaper. Having experienced all levels of landscape management for some of the industry's most notable landscape companies, Perez understands the skills and dedication needed to execute efficient landscape plans successfully. Perez holds a Qualified Applicator's License from the Department of Pesticide Regulation and has worked some of Southern California's notable resort-style and active adult communities.
"I was looking to be a part of a company that had a clear vision for the future. I am excited to put my skills to work, and I look forward to being a part of this dynamic group of landscape professionals," said Dean Perez, Division President.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim, California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions through skilled TECHNICIANS, TECHNOLOGY, and a SUSTAINABLE approach for homeowner's associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California. Also dedicated to education, make sure to check out The Harvest Lab on YouTube.
