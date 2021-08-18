Shaftsbury Barracks/ Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B302333

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 08/15/2021 at 1913 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mason Hill Road Pownal, Vermont

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Dominic M. Frost

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

VICTIM: Jackie Sedlock

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a theft complaint on Mason Hill Road in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Dominic Frost removed an outdoor light fixture at the end of a driveway and proceeded to drive off when confronted by the homeowner. Frost was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 10/11/2021 at 0815 hours for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421