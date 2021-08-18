Shaftsbury Barracks/ Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B302333
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/15/2021 at 1913 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mason Hill Road Pownal, Vermont
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Dominic M. Frost
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
VICTIM: Jackie Sedlock
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a theft complaint on Mason Hill Road in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Dominic Frost removed an outdoor light fixture at the end of a driveway and proceeded to drive off when confronted by the homeowner. Frost was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 10/11/2021 at 0815 hours for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421