MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

August 9, 2021 to Monday August 16, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 9, 2021, through Monday, August 16, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 44 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

A Taurus PT100 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 17th Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-112-538

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Thiend Raffiel Baker, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 21-112-545

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Desean Travon Young, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-112-561

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

A Kel-tec P17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Bryan Josue Vasquez Pineda, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Driving under the Influence. CCN: 21-112-682

A Western Field 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-112-716

A Savage Arms Mark II .22 caliber rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-112-732

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old, Ivory Areneil Hollis, Jr., of Northwest, D.C, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 21-113-104

Thursday, August 12, 2021

A J. Stevens Arms .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4700 block of 7th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-113-302

A Sig Sauer P320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Darius Lamont Reed, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 21-113-445

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2100 block of 15th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 42-year-old Arthur Jacob Norris, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., and 45-year-old Jerome Vankeef Vines, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-113-503

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger LCR .38 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 43-year-old Clifton Powell, of Northwest, D.C., and 34-year-old Randolph O’Neal Ryant, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, No Permit, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-113-522

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of I Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Alex Barry, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Theft Second Degree. CCN: 21-113-588

A Glock 40 .10mm caliber handgun and a FNH FNS400C .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4300 block of F Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-113-676

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Iyana Faith Stevenson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-113-746

Friday, August 13, 2021

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Kennise Rochelle Walters, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Simple Assault. CCN: 21-113-885

A Beretta Piccola .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Quebec Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-114-029

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Cordell Green, of Laurel, MD, and 18-year-old Jahilil Perry, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Armed Carjacking, Leaving after Colliding, Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-114-159

Saturday, August 14, 2021

A Mossberg Maverick 88 shotgun was recovered in the 700 block of Gresham Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-114-298

A Glock G26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Ricardo Reonte Smith, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Entry on Property. CCN: 21-114-311

A Hi-Point 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 26th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Gerald Haskel, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-114-337

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Interstate 295 Northbound and Howard Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Deon Pernell, of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Davon Alston, of Fort Washington, MD, 19-year-old Juvan Alston, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Vincent Ford, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Driving, Leaving after Colliding, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-114-601

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-114-738

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of First Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Exziah Androse Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 21-114-745

A Kahr Arms CW-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Calvin Pelzer, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open container of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-114-762

Sunday, August 15, 2021

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jose Pedro Alfaro, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-114-773

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-114-864

A FNH 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-114-941

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Ronald Lynn Dorsey, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Counterfeit Tags. CCN: 21-115-085

A Smith & Wesson M&P9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 16th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-115-141

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-115-164

Monday, August 16, 2021

A Springfield Armory XDS-45 ACP .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 45 .45 caliber handgun, and a Arminius Titan Tiger .38 caliber revolver (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1800 block of Frederick Douglas Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-115-345

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a SAR K2P 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Antonio Talee’ Overton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-115-360

A Bersa Thunder Piccola .380 caliber handgun was recovered in Southern Avenue & Valley Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Marcus James Irish, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-115-784

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Byrant Antonio West, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-115-824

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

