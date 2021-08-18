Akvelon Launches New Bubble Chart Visual in Collaboration with Google Cloud and Looker

The bubble chart shows user count by US cities grouped by states. The primary label shows the city name and the secondary label displays the user count in each city. On the right side of the bubble chart, all formatting options are listed. When users hover their mouse over the circles, the chart shows tooltip with related information for circle: city name, state name and number of users

Bubble Chart by Akvelon Enables Users to Transform Their Data into Powerful Visuals

We’ve been enjoying our partnership with Google and Looker, and are happy to share some of the results of this collaboration with the OSS community” — Constantine Korovkin, Co-founder and COO of Akvelon.

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 18, 2021 -- Akvelon, a software engineering company, announced the launch of their new Bubble Chart visual today. Even before joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program and becoming a Looker Consulting Partner last fall, Akvelon has been working incorporating Google Cloud and Looker technologies into their solutions for companies of all sizes and industries.

Most recently, Akvelon has developed Bubble Chart, a tool that enables users to visualize their data that has one numeric dimension and one or two categories, allowing them to show more categories in a given space. Bubble Chart also allows users to create groups of bubbles by providing an additional, secondary category field.

To create Bubble Chart, Akvelon used the Looker Platform along with several other resources from Google Cloud. By leveraging the Looker Platform and Google Cloud, Akvelon was able to assess the need for this visual based on their current development plan and community feedback, approve it as part of their partnership programs, and provide valuable feedback throughout its development so that it was tailored to effectively meet the community’s needs.

Bubble chart refers to a technique where data point elements are represented by circles whose areas are proportional to their quantities and size. The circles are closely packed to make efficient use of space. Bubble Chart by Akvelon allows for better visualization of hierarchical data and is known as a circular packing chart. A Circular Packing chart can be used to approximately compare values in instances where values are significantly different. It's not recommended to use data where numerical values which represent the size of bubbles are close to each other, as it is hard for the human eye to translate an area into an accurate number.

There are numerous formatting options to change the look, feel, and behavior of the visual. Users can set a color palette for the scene, change grouping settings, display tooltips, configure circle labels wrapping, and apply font settings to the category labels of bubbles if they decide to show them.

