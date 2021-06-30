Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MeowTalk Releases MeowRoom, a feature that turns your phone into a smart speaker for cats

Install MeowTalk on your device, turn on MeowRoom mode and never miss the opportunity to translate a meow in your living room again

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MeowTalk, the app that uses AI to translate cat’s meows, has just released its first major feature since going global earlier this year: MeowRoom. When MeowRoom mode is turned on, all cat meows within the room will automatically be translated into human speech instantly via the app’s smart speakers.

To enable hands free cat translations, users just need to install the MeowTalk app, which is available for free on iOS and Android, on their phone and turn on the MeowRoom mode. For continuous 24/7 translations, users can install MeowTalk on a spare phone or tablet and plug it into a wall in the room they hang out with their cat in the most and enjoy.

MeowRoom uses Meow-to-Speech technology to translate cat meows to human speech instantly. With this latest MeowRoom release, MeowTalk now supports 14 major languages. When your cat meows anywhere in the room, MeowRoom will play a voice translation and send you a notification on your phone with the ability to playback the meow on the History screen, and it’s all done in real time.

MeowTalk gives your cat a voice!

MeowRoom: How to Turn an Old Phone into a Smart Speaker for Your Cat with the MeowTalk App

