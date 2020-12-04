Akvelon Launches MeowTalk, a Revolutionary Cat Translating App on iOS and Android

There has never been anything else like MeowTalk before. We are using state-of-the-art machine learning and data science to go beyond just guessing or picking up on tones.” — Javier Sanchez, Chief Product Officer at Akvelon

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akvelon, Inc. has launched the MeowTalk cat translating app that is available for free on iOS and Android, and has already reached over 1 million unique users worldwide. The first of its kind, the MeowTalk app leverages advances in machine learning to help cat owners understand what their cats are trying to communicate, ultimately strengthening their bond with their feline companions.

Every cat has their own unique vocabulary that they consistently use to communicate with their owners, so each cat produces distinct meows for intents like “feed me” or “let me out”. MeowTalk recognizes nine built-in intents that it can detect right out of the box and are general to all cats, like “I am happy,” “I am hunting” and “I am in pain”. Users can also train MeowTalk’s machine learning technology to translate additional meows that are specific to their cat’s vocabulary so that the app can fully understand and translate most of those intents.

“Akvelon has leveraged a stack of Google cloud technologies for MeowTalk’s backend and data science pieces,” says Javier Sanchez, the chief product officer in charge of MeowTalk’s development. “There has never been anything else like MeowTalk before. We are using state-of-the-art machine learning and data science to go beyond just guessing or picking up on tones. We’re matching and detecting specific cat meows similar to how smart speakers pick up on human speech.”

Akvelon is continuing to refine and update MeowTalk so that it can become even more useful to cat owners, including adding multiple languages besides English in the next app updates. Akvelon’s team is also developing a smart-collar that can auto-recognize cats’ meows and instantly provide an audible translation, quite literally giving your cat a voice.

Download MeowTalk for free on iOS and Android.

About Akvelon, Inc.: Akvelon is a software engineering company based in Bellevue, WA, focused on cloud and enterprise engineering, AI and machine learning, application development, data analytics, digital transformation, and more.

Learn more about MeowTalk here.

If you have any questions, please contact us at meowtalk@akvelon.com

Webinar: How Akvelon Built MeowTalk, the First Cat Translator, Using AI and Machine Learning