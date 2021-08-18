Cannabis CEO and Brand Builder Lilach Mazor Power Launches Revelry Product Line for Menopause
The Revelry product line features THC-infused day and night capsules and a CBD intimacy oil designed to alleviate the common symptoms associated with menopause and perimenopause.
The women-owned and developed cannabis wellness collection features THC and CBD infused capsules and a hemp-based lubricant.
Menopause is a natural and biological stage in every woman’s life. We wanted to use nature as a medium to help manage the emotional and physical challenges that come with it.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis industry leader Lilach Mazor Power is transforming the market with the launch of a new femtech brand, Revelry. The cannabis wellness collection offers a plant-based approach to the under addressed healthcare conditions of perimenopause and menopause with thoughtfully formulated solutions. Revelry is now available at select dispensaries throughout Arizona and at Giving Tree Dispensary, 701 W. Union Hills Drive, in Phoenix.
— Lilach Mazor Power, Founder and CEO at Giving Tree Dispensary
The women-owned and developed product line was co-founded by Power and marketing executive Stef Swiergol with a mission to reinvent the menopause discourse and evolve a market that lacked female-focused products serving gender-specific needs. The Revelry collection features THC-infused day and night capsules and a CBD intimacy oil.
“Menopause is a natural and biological stage in every woman’s life. We wanted to use nature as a medium to help manage the emotional and physical challenges that come with it,” stated Power, owner of Giving Tree Dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona, and the developer behind internationally acclaimed cannabis lifestyle brand, Kindred.
Revelry is designed to alleviate the common symptoms associated with menopause and perimenopause and to improve sleep quality, focus, and mood. Revelry capsules offer a comfortable and discreet way to consume cannabis and are 100 percent hormone free and low calorie. The daytime sativa gelcaps are a microdose option that provide relaxation as well as mental focus, incorporating several different cannabinoids with anti-inflammatory benefits at 2.5mg each. The nighttime capsules offer a calming and restorative THC:CBD 1:1 ratio at 20 mg each.
“Our inspiration for Revelry was the modern woman, the mothers, partners, leaders, and legends who need to keep moving regardless of menopause. The product line can easily be incorporated into a daily health regimen while also supplementing any homeopathic or medical menopause treatment,” explained Swiergol.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare needs of women increased and also exposed a lack of wellness options on the market. Menopause, a previously untapped segment in cannabis, is celebrated in the Revelry brand with its innovative health solutions.
In the U.S., 6,000 women enter menopause each day with 75 percent experiencing hot flashes, night sweats, and other lifestyle inhibiting symptoms. Recent analysis estimates the global femtech solutions industry will reach $1.15B by 2025 from $648M in 2020.
For more information on Revelry and where to purchase visit revelrycannabis.com.
About Revelry:
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Revelry is a women-owned and developed cannabis wellness brand designed to help alleviate the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. Established in 2021, the Revelry collection includes THC and CBD infused day and night capsules, and a hemp-based vaginal lubricant. Revelry is a Giving Tree Dispensary house brand and is also available at dispensaries throughout Arizona. For more information, visit revelrycannabis.com.
About Giving Tree Dispensary:
Established in 2013, Giving Tree Dispensary is an Arizona-licensed, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix. Led by founder and managing director, Lilach Mazor Power, the company is one of the longest standing, well-respected cultivators and trusted retailers of premium cannabis products. In 2021, Giving Tree Dispensary was named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and was a Phoenix Business Journal Small Business Award finalist.
Giving Tree Dispensary provides an inviting retail experience for experienced cannabis consumers, and for those taking the first step in their cannabis wellness journey with personalized shopping assistance and a 30-day risk-free guarantee on purchases. The company is home to a portfolio of cannabis lifestyle brands including Kindred, Katatonic, Revelry, and house brand, Giving Tree. A dedicated community partner, Giving Tree Dispensary’s corporate citizenship program has contributed to various charities and donated countless volunteer hours. Giving Tree Dispensary is located at 701 W. Union Hills Drive, in Phoenix, Arizona. For information, contact info@givingtreeaz.com or visit GivingTreeDispensary.com.
Neko Catanzaro
Proven Media
neko@provenmediaservices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook