Summer Newsletter Ready to Read

The summer edition of  Idaho Naturalist News is available at this link. Find out about what Master Naturalists are doing and the great places they are visiting across the state. After reading the newsletter, consider making a contribution to the fall newsletter! We are always looking for short stories, photos, book reviews, species highlights, or other nature-related content!

