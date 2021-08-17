Casino Center Offramp To Open Friday Morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The southbound I-515 (US 95) offramp to Casino Center Boulevard will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. Friday, August 20, nearly two weeks earlier than originally scheduled, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The ramp was shuttered June 27 to allow crews to reconstruct a bridge hinge and retrofit viaduct columns as part of the Department’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project.

However, before the revamped ramp can open to motorists on Friday, restriping work must take place.

On the nights of Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19, southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between the Spaghetti Bowl and Las Vegas Boulevard. The restrictions will occur between midnight and 5 a.m. each day.

Unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For additional information about the viaduct project, please visit the dedicated website at www.i515project.com or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages at @I515FixLV. A hotline is also available in English and Spanish at (702) 426-7505.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.