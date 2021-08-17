Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,660 in the last 365 days.

Casino Center Offramp To Open Friday Morning

 LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The southbound I-515 (US 95) offramp to Casino Center Boulevard will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. Friday, August 20, nearly two weeks earlier than originally scheduled, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The ramp was shuttered June 27 to allow crews to reconstruct a bridge hinge and retrofit viaduct columns as part of the Department’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project.

However, before the revamped ramp can open to motorists on Friday, restriping work must take place.

On the nights of Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19, southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between the Spaghetti Bowl and Las Vegas Boulevard. The restrictions will occur between midnight and 5 a.m. each day.

Unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For additional information about the viaduct project, please visit the dedicated website at www.i515project.com or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages at @I515FixLV. A hotline is also available in English and Spanish at (702) 426-7505.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

You just read:

Casino Center Offramp To Open Friday Morning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.