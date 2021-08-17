SEEBURGER Named in Independent Research Firm Report on Enterprise Payment Processing Platforms
Confirms SEEBURGER as Key Cloud Vendor in Area of Payments for Banking and Software ServicesSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEEBURGER, the global leader in accelerating business processes with business integration solutions, is named in Forrester’s Now Tech: Enterprise Payment Processing Platforms, Q3 2021 report, a survey of 18 payment processing vendors and platforms.
According to Forrester, Enterprise Payment Processing Platforms (E3Ps) can be used to, “increase operational and cost efficiency, reduce operational risk, drive revenue, and improve customer experience.”1
“For banks choosing an in-house payments operation model, the payment platform must be a flexible, scalable solution that processes all types of payments, across all channels and ecosystems. Being competitive in the payments area means addressing existing pain points in core banking systems, such as onboarding, to drive cost reduction and provide the opportunity for innovation,” said Sebastian Schorpp, Executive Vice President of FSI, SEEBURGER. ‘‘Migrating to ISO 20022 will require smooth onboarding processes and a coexistence strategy for legacy payment formats. Integrating key payment touchpoints, including payment process orchestration, APIs for Open Banking, and secure file transfer to achieve smarter payments, provides an agile technology framework to address the payment needs of today and future platform needs for tomorrow.”
Intended for technology decision-makers in enterprises looking to modernize payment processing capabilities, the report attributes SEEBURGER’s primary functionality segment as a banking software and services vendor, which “typically support a wider range of local and regional payment schemes and offer rich product pricing and billing capabilities,” reports Forrester.
The report provides information on the value and functionality banks should expect from an enterprise payment processing platform and provider, and uses the categories of vendor size, platform functionality, as well as company geography and vertical focus.
Learn more about the SEEBURGER Payment Integration Hub and other solutions for FSI.
About SEEBURGER
SEEBURGER Integration accelerates business for our customers and partners. Our unified, agile, scalable integration platform, the SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS), networks systems and applications so that the right data, in the right format, gets to the right place at the right time, securely – within and between companies. BIS includes B2B, EDI, MFT, EAI and API integration functionality available on any cloud, as hybrid or on-premises deployments. Today, as companies across the globe depend on unobstructed data flows, SEEBURGER Integration delivers, for more than 10,000 customers in diverse industries and more than 50 countries.
© Copyright 2021 SEEBURGER AG. All rights reserved.
1 Forrester, Now Tech: Enterprise Payment Processing Platforms, Q3 2021, Forrester’s Overview of 18 Enterprise Payment Processing Platform Providers, Jost Hoppermann, Oliwia Berdak, Corrado Loreto, and Sam Bartlett, July, 2021.
Ulf Persson
SEEBURGER
alliances@seeburger.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn