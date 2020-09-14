SEEBURGER Featured in 2020 CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide
Guide Highlights Best-in-Class Channel Partner ProgramsSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEEBURGER, global leader in accelerating business processes with business integration solutions, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named SEEBURGER for the second time in its Cloud Partner Program Guide. This annual list identifies industry-leading cloud technology vendors with innovative partner programs that empower and accelerate the growth of solution providers’ cloud initiatives.
SEEBURGER offers Cloud-enabled integration functionality and business services for a multitude of use cases, industries and geographies, supporting:
• IPaaS: Partnership-based cooperation, depending on customer requirements.
• B2B/EDI Full Service: Complete technical and functional operation by SEEBURGER.
• Communication Service: Special Cloud Service for technical communication with business partners.
• Hybrid Integration Platform: Combined use of different operating models.
• Packaged industry solutions, such as e-Invoicing, Peppol, energy business services for regulative reporting, etc.
The SEEBURGER Partner Program enables cloud channel partners such as value-added resellers, consultants and managed service providers (MSPs), in addition to infrastructure, service, and OEM partners, to collaborate with SEEBURGER and provide SEEBURGER solutions to their customers.
“We are excited to be included again in the Cloud Partner Program Guide,” said Michael Kleeberg, Co-CEO, SEEBURGER. “We will continue to support our partners and enhance our program for them as they assist more and more companies with their cloud deployments.”
The Cloud Partner Program Guide is a practical map for solution providers navigating the ever-changing cloud landscape, helping them to locate technology suppliers with ground-breaking cloud offerings and partner programs. To meet the requirements for inclusion, vendors must have unique partner program benefits that address critical challenges in cloud infrastructure or applications.
“With so many cloud options available today, solution providers may find it tough to find the vendor that best complements their unique business strategy,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Cloud Partner Program Guide identifies the vendor partners with a strong combination of technology, training, support, and financial incentives to help cloud initiatives succeed.”
The Cloud Partner Program Guide can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg. Additional coverage will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine.
About SEEBURGER
At SEEBURGER, we accelerate business for our customers and partners. Our unified, agile, scalable integration platform, the SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS), networks systems and applications so that the right data, in the right format, gets to the right place at the right time, securely – within and between companies. BIS includes B2B, EDI, MFT, EAI, and API integration functionality available on any cloud, as hybrid or on-premises deployments. Today, as companies across the globe depend on unobstructed data flows, SEEBURGER delivers, for more than 10,000 customers in diverse industries and more than 50 countries.
