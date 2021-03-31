SEEBURGER Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEEBURGER, the global leader in business integration solutions, is being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.
Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
The SEEBURGER Partner Program enables channel partners such as value-added resellers, system integrators and independent software vendors, in addition to infrastructure, service, and OEM partners, to collaborate with SEEBURGER to provide integration solutions comprised of technology (Business Integration Suite), services (SEEBURGER Cloud Integration) and people (1,000+ integration-experienced professionals).
“When you choose SEEBURGER you gain a dependable business partner that stands by you, is available when you need us, and is able to find solutions to even the most complex business integration challenges,” said Ulf Persson, SVP of Global Business Development at SEEBURGER. “We are proud to be recognized again by CRN for our partner program.”
Sreekamal Challa, SVP of Strategy, Business Development & Partnerships at SEEBURGER added, “As an extension of our sales, marketing and services force, our partners increase the value that we provide to our customers through strategic offerings.”
“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”
The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.
About SEEBURGER
At SEEBURGER, we accelerate the business of over 10,000 customers at the speed of now. Our unified, agile, scalable integration platform, the SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS), networks systems, applications, customers and partners. This ensures that the right data in the right format reaches the right place at the right time - within and between companies. The Business Integration Suite is ‘made by SEEBURGER’ and is designed to meet the most common integration scenarios in a secure and reliable way, including B2B/EDI, MFT, EAI and API, in any cloud, hybrid or on-premises. Founded in 1986, SEEBURGER has 12 national subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and North America. Further information is available at: www.seeburger.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end-users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com
© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
