WELLNESS COMPANY RECOGNIZED AS TEXAS BUSINESS AGAINST TRAFFICKING BY THE TEXAS SECRETARY OF STATE

Savhera is a premium social impact wellness and lifestyle brand that advances restorative employment and economic justice for overcomers of sex trafficking. Savhera has been designated by the Texas Secretary of State as an official partner of Texas Businesses Against Trafficking. Savhera empowers underserved women with dignified employment and economic freedom.

As only the 10th business in the state with this designation, Savhera models how the private sector can combat human trafficking

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savhera PBC was recognized by the Office of the Texas Secretary of State as an official Texas Business Against Trafficking. Savhera is the 10th business in Texas to join this partnership since the Secretary of State established the designation in 2016. The Texas Business Against Trafficking partnership equips Texas businesses to work together in sharing training resources, best practices, and information to help combat human trafficking.

Dr. Vanessa Bouche, co-founder of Savhera said, “We’re proud to join the ranks of global leaders such as American Airlines, Sabre Corporation, NEC Corporation, and others who are modeling the important role the private sector plays in combatting human trafficking.”

Savhera is a premium wellness and lifestyle brand that forges a pathway to freedom and economic independence for women who have overcome sex trafficking. Through restorative employment and other services and benefits, Savhera offers the economic justice that so many survivors of sex trafficking need but face difficulty obtaining due to inexperience, lack of education, or having a criminal record.

“We’re excited to share resources and practices with other Texas businesses to combat human trafficking,” said Bouché. “Everyone has a role to play, and we encourage other businesses to join this partnership and multiply the impact. We’re stronger together!”