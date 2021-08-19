Waveband Communications Announces New Product to Support L3Harris Radios
Waveband announces a new SGS certified Intrinsically Safe for popular L3Harris two-way radio, XL-200Pi and XL-185Pi.
Our customers go into some pretty dangerous environments, and they need reliable equipment that’s going to get them in and out safely.”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications introduces an intrinsically safe two-way radio battery compatible with L3Harris XL-200Pi and XL-185Pi. Ideal for users requiring equipment that minimizes the risk of ignition in flammable environments. The high-capacity Harris battery is tested and certified Intrinsically Safe by SGS Laboratories, a lab providing inspections, verification, testing, and certification services.
— Nick Hohman
Nick Hohman, Product Manager at Waveband Communications comments: “We understand the importance of using intrinsically safe equipment, we’re happy to be able to provide a certified two-way radio battery that we can trust will keep our customers safe. Our customers go into some pretty dangerous environments, and they need reliable equipment that’s going to get them in and out safely.”
L3 Harris Intrinsically Safe Battery Key Specifications:
• OEM comparable to XL-PA4M
• 5000 mAh capacity with 500 charge cycles
• Lithium-Ion
• IP68 Rated
• Certified by SGS Laboratories
The L3Harris battery WV-LEPA4ML-IS is available now, exclusively on Waveband Communications online store for 123.97 USD.
Waveband Communications is a two-way radio accessories manufacturer for the largest names in radios from Motorola, Harris, and Kenwood to Icom and BK Technologies. These OEM comparable radio accessories have been on the market for over 20 years used by public safety customers across the nation. Shop on our website or GSA Advantage under GSA Contract #GS35F228BA.
