Teen Charged After Crash in Lincoln County

ALE has concluded an investigation following a single-vehicle crash involving a juvenile, alcoholic beverages and a fraudulent identification.

The investigation began after ALE special agents were contacted by State Highway Patrol regarding a single-vehicle collision involving two underage, intoxicated females.

The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile, and passenger, Avery Wishnefskey, 18, of Iron Station, both had alcohol in their system at the time of the crash. Wishnefskey possessed a fraudulent NC driver’s license.

An open bottle of Absolut Citron spirituous liquor, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, it was determined Wishnefsky used the fraudulent license to purchase spirituous liquor from an ABC store in Maiden, NC. The juvenile was present when Wishnefsky purchased the spirituous liquor, and provided money to help pay for it.

Wishnesfsky was cited for obtaining an alcoholic beverage by using a fraudulent driver’s license while less than 21 years old, aiding and abetting an underage person in obtaining alcoholic beverages, giving spirituous liquor to an underage person, and possessing of marijuana paraphernalia.

The crash investigation is ongoing and being handled by the State Highway Patrol.

