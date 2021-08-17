OPPORTUNITY KNOCK$ ON NATIONAL PUBLIC TELEVISION’S DOOR
EINPresswire.com/ -- From Emmy, Parent’s Choice and Telly Award-winning Executive Producer Jamie Hammond (Biz Kid$, Bill Nye the Science Guy, Second Opinion with Joan Lunden), comes OPPORTUNITY KNOCK$ (www.opportunityknocks.net), a one-hour weekly national public television series premiering September 2022. The show aims to convert complex financial challenges into economic success stories for several families each season with the guidance of three nationally known financial experts serving as empowerment coaches. The audience witnesses aspirational journeys of financial and life transformations.
The impressive group of financial mentors includes Jean Chatzky, the personal finance columnist, financial editor of NBC’s TODAY show, AARP’s personal finance ambassador, best-selling author, and the founder and CEO of the multimedia company HerMoney which hosts her podcast HerMoney.com. The other advisors are Louis Barajas, recognized by People en Espa֘nol for his work as “The Financial Healer.” He is a renowned speaker, author, media segment expert, recognized as one of the top wealth and business managers to some of the most iconic Latin artists and executives in the entertainment and sports industries. Patrice Washington, “America’s Money Maven,” is Founder and CEO of Seek Wisdom Find Wealth, a personal finance training and development firm focused on moving people from debt management to money mastery with a successful podcast Redefining Wealth; Success Magazine named the award-winning author and expert as one of 12 Inspiring Black Voices in Personal Development.
Host Ronaldo Hardy, who has spent over 15 years working in community development finance, will introduce the audience to the first season’s families who will be made up of diverse American heroes including a healthcare worker, military family, a teacher and a single parent household to which audiences can concurrently empathize and relate. The show and its website will provide access to community services and financial opportunities from national non-profits to not-for-profit Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI’s) as a resource for viewers. This Opportunity Finder is created by Wave2. Camera crews join the families in their everyday struggles and triumphs. Each family will rise to the challenge and the participants and viewers learn not to underestimate what can be achieved when OPPORTUNITY KNOCK$.
The production credits include co-executive producers Jenn George Hunter and Jamie Strayer (who co-created with Jamie Hammond), producers Fiona K. Willis and Lisa Tenner, who also serves as music supervisor. The series will be directed by Alexander Carrillo and written by Laura Raab. Underwriting is provided by the National Council for Financial Opportunities supported by research from CU Strategic Planning
Media Contact:
Jo-Ann Geffen, JAG PR
(818) 905-5511, jgeffen@jagpr.com
Jo-Ann Geffen
The impressive group of financial mentors includes Jean Chatzky, the personal finance columnist, financial editor of NBC’s TODAY show, AARP’s personal finance ambassador, best-selling author, and the founder and CEO of the multimedia company HerMoney which hosts her podcast HerMoney.com. The other advisors are Louis Barajas, recognized by People en Espa֘nol for his work as “The Financial Healer.” He is a renowned speaker, author, media segment expert, recognized as one of the top wealth and business managers to some of the most iconic Latin artists and executives in the entertainment and sports industries. Patrice Washington, “America’s Money Maven,” is Founder and CEO of Seek Wisdom Find Wealth, a personal finance training and development firm focused on moving people from debt management to money mastery with a successful podcast Redefining Wealth; Success Magazine named the award-winning author and expert as one of 12 Inspiring Black Voices in Personal Development.
Host Ronaldo Hardy, who has spent over 15 years working in community development finance, will introduce the audience to the first season’s families who will be made up of diverse American heroes including a healthcare worker, military family, a teacher and a single parent household to which audiences can concurrently empathize and relate. The show and its website will provide access to community services and financial opportunities from national non-profits to not-for-profit Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI’s) as a resource for viewers. This Opportunity Finder is created by Wave2. Camera crews join the families in their everyday struggles and triumphs. Each family will rise to the challenge and the participants and viewers learn not to underestimate what can be achieved when OPPORTUNITY KNOCK$.
The production credits include co-executive producers Jenn George Hunter and Jamie Strayer (who co-created with Jamie Hammond), producers Fiona K. Willis and Lisa Tenner, who also serves as music supervisor. The series will be directed by Alexander Carrillo and written by Laura Raab. Underwriting is provided by the National Council for Financial Opportunities supported by research from CU Strategic Planning
Media Contact:
Jo-Ann Geffen, JAG PR
(818) 905-5511, jgeffen@jagpr.com
Jo-Ann Geffen
JAG PR
+1 8189055511
email us here