Mathis Wealth Management Announces Rebranding and Welcomes New Associate

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathis Wealth Management a full-service financial planning and investment management firm, announced today that they are rebranding and welcoming new associate, Cameron Mathis to join the team. The rebranding includes a new website, logo and other efforts to better reflect the company’s value and full breadth of services for both Mathis Wealth Management and Mathis Public Safety Retirement.



“All of us at Mathis Wealth are excited to be expanding our services to Public Safety officers in Arizona,” says Larry Mathis, CFP®, AIF®, Founder and CEO of Mathis Wealth Management. “We are also very excited to be bringing Cameron to the firm. He brings youthful insight and perspective that we believe will greatly benefit our clients.”



Founded in 2001, Mathis Wealth Management helps clients make educated and informed financial decisions across every aspect of their life. Mathis Wealth Management works with family stewards, women in transition, and active retirees to offer comprehensive financial services tailored to meet client’s unique hopes, needs and values. The distinct newly named Mathis Public Safety Retirement will continue to serve first responders – firefighters, public safety officials and law enforcement professionals with specialized expertise in financial services designed specifically for public servants.



The firm’s mission is committed to inspiring clients to make smart financial decisions through pro-active values-based financial planning with a wide range of services to include retirement and estate planning, tax planning, insurance services and investment management.



“We look forward to growing Mathis Wealth Management,” says Larry Mathis. “Our goal is to continue to improve our service offerings to all of our clients.”

About Mathis Wealth Management

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Mathis Wealth Management works with families and couples, active retirees, and public safety professionals who value advanced planning knowledge and commitment to customized service and attention. Through pro-active values-based financial planning, Mathis Wealth Management partners with clients to exceed their expectations.



