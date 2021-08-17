Chad Connelly: American Restoration Tour Promotes Nation’s Christian Heritage
Radical leftists are trying to remove America’s Christian heritage from textbooks and classrooms
Our intention is to inform and educate – we’ve got to get people to understand what makes America different and why it has blessed the entire world.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radical leftists are trying to remove America’s Christian heritage from textbooks and classrooms, but a faith-based organization aims to promote foundational truths through a nationwide tour.
— Chad Connelly of Faith Wins
“I believe 2021 is the year that we need to teach Christians why God’s role in America is irreplaceable,” said Chad Connelly of Faith Wins.
Connelly joined the Truth & Liberty Coalition livecast with Andrew Wommack, president of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, and Richard Harris, executive director to discuss the upcoming Faith Wins American Restoration Tour.
The tour will visit 16 states and about 40 cities from September into November, and features Connelly along with historian David Barton of WallBuilders (who also serves on Truth & Liberty Coalition’s Board of Directors).
According to Connelly, the goal is to develop a “renewed interest and understanding of how special America is, and how God has had His hand on this nation from the beginning.”
Barton’s research and books are essential to understanding America’s Christian heritage and foundational values, said Connelly.
“They were massively influential for me, because it’s eye opening to find out the truth about the ‘separation of church and state,’ to find out the truth about the Founders’ intentions, the original intent of the Supreme Court’s decisions, and things like that,” said Connelly.
Along with Connelly and Barton, lawmakers and leaders will be on hand to share their personal testimonies. With the tour scheduled for various times, the events will be presented in the mornings, afternoons, or evenings. If events coincide with regularly scheduled church services, there will be time for worship.
According to Connelly, everyone is welcome to attend the American Restoration Tour events in their communities – even liberals.
“They are going to hear things that will challenge their thinking,” said Connelly. “Our intention is to inform and educate – we’ve got to get people to understand what makes America different and why it has blessed the entire world.”
Learn more about Chad Connelly and watch for updates on the American Restoration Tour at the Faith Wins website.
According to Harris, “Chad Connelly is a great leader and a true patriot. Thank God for men like him and David Barton who work tirelessly to keep our republic strong.”
About the Truth & Liberty Coalition:
Established in 2019 by Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, and other Christian leaders, the Truth & Liberty Coalition offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on conservatism in the United States. Visit the Truth & Liberty website to learn about becoming a member.
About Andrew Wommack:
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God’s Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing the unconditional love and grace of God. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television program, broadcast nationally and internationally, as well as through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.
About Executive Director Richard Harris:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
