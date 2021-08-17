National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Continues Expansion with the Addition of Norman, Oklahoma Mayor Breea Clark
WhitbeckBennett Continues National Growth, Strengthening Presence in Oklahoma
We are heavily focused on growing our practice to serve the families of Oklahoma and adding an attorney and community leader like Mayor Breea Clark is part of that effort.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National family law firm, WhitbeckBennett, continues to expand its nationwide reach with the newest addition to its team - Norman, Oklahoma Mayor, Breea Clark.
— John Whitbeck, Founder and Managing Partner, WhitbeckBennett
Mayor Breea Clark will join WhitbeckBennett as Of Counsel. Currently serving as the Mayor of Norman, the 3rd largest city in Oklahoma, Breea was elected in 2019 as their 60th mayor, the first millennial mayor, and the youngest female to hold that position. In addition to her role with the City of Norman, she serves as the Director of the JCPenney Leadership Center in the Michael F. Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma, where she teaches several undergraduate courses.
John Whitbeck, founder and managing partner of WhitbeckBennett, initially launched the firm in April of 2020 with ambitions to seek out future locations for expanding its practice to reach families across the Nation. The family law firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life’s most difficult times.
“We are heavily focused on growing our practice to serve the families of Oklahoma and adding an attorney and community leader like Mayor Breea Clark is part of that effort," states Whitbeck. “We are so honored to have her as part of the team and we look forward to adding a presence in Norman and Cleveland County to our already strong presence in Oklahoma City and the surrounding area.”
WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family. WhitbeckBennett's mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. WhitbeckBennett's practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.
***
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
Facebook – @WhitbeckBennett
Twitter – @WhitbeckBennett
LinkedIn – WhitbeckBennett
Instagram – @WhitbeckBennett
YouTube – @WhitbeckBennett
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter