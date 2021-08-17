Data Facts Debuts on Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Data Facts proudly announces they have ranked number 2818 on the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Congratulations to all the winners and a HUGE thank you to our entire team because this is, indeed, your success.” — Daphne Large, Data Facts CEO

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Inc. magazine revealed that Data Facts, a provider of national and international background screening solutions, has ranked on the annual Inc. 5000 list, which is considered to be the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment; privately held businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Daphne Large, Founder and CEO of Data Facts, graciously comments on their ranking. “Founding and leading Data Facts for 32 years has been the honor and joy of a lifetime. We are grounded in our foundation that if we take great care of our people, they will take great care of our customers who in turn will take great care of Data Facts. They do and it works. This has never been more demonstrated nor appreciated than now, as we celebrate being named #2818 to the Inc. 5000 fastest growing company list. Congratulations to all the winners and a HUGE thank you to our entire team because this is, indeed, your success.”

The companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 have been competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-In-Chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Data Facts

Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience for 3+ decades. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. In addition, Data Facts is a WBENC certified supplier and has been ranked by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider for three consecutive years. In 2019 and 2020, Data Facts ranked #1 and #2 respectively for Overall Midsize Deal Leader for Pre-Employment Screening. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts… because you deserve a better experience.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.