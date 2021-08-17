Submit Release
NEW – Systems Involved Student Reporting Document

Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools

A new Systems Involved Students Reporting document has been created and posted to the ADVISER Resources web page. This document is a supplement to the Who Reports What document, and contains information for Public Districts, Special Purpose Schools and Rule 18 Facilities around reporting of data for students enrolled in Special Purpose Schools or Rule 18 Facilities, as well as wards of the court and wards of the state. Additional requirements have also been added for resident school districts for students attending Special Purpose Schools.

