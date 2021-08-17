Mondi, a leading global packaging and paper group, opens its first plant in the region in Colombia

The state-of-the-art paper sack plant will serve the cement and building material sector in Colombia, Central and South America

The design and construction of the plant was developed under the leadership of Construcciones en Zonas Francas, a company of Grupo ZFB, during the pandemic.

Mondi is a global company, and having selected Colombia as the location of its operation will accelerate the decision making process of other companies that are enthusiastic about investing” — Diego Calderón, Manager of Construcciones en Zonas Francas