Zack Teperman, CEO of ZTPR honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award

Zack Teperman, CEO of ZTPR has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
ZTPR has also gone worldwide with staff all over the world, as Zack and his team represent people in Australia, the UK, Germany, Holland, China, Israel, Canada and more! Zack Teperman, CEO of ZTPR has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Originally from Canada, and now based in the United States, Zack studied marketing and broadcasting at Seneca College. Upon graduating, Zack turned his talents to becoming an on-air radio disc jockey, working across the country from Miami to Yellowknife to Toronto at such stations as the Fan 590, KISS FM, Y100, and Mix100. After leaving radio, Zack focused his expertise on public relations, helping lead many Canadian and American high-profile PR campaigns. After making the move to Hollywood, Zack served for years as the Operations Manager and as a Senior Account Executive at Lexicon Public Relations, helping guide and advise many celebrities, musicians, athletes and companies to where they are now.
With his years of media experience and his straight-to-the-point attitude, Zack created ZTPR in 2014 to bring his expertise to each client he works with, alongside his diverse public relations team of hungry go-getters. Since then he has helped scale unknown companies and their products to millions in revenue, worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment/music, and helped billionaires innovate and change the world with their ideas and companies. ZTPR has also gone worldwide with staff all over the world, as Zack and his team represent people in Australia, the UK, Germany, Holland, China, Israel, Canada and more!
Beyond ZTPR, Zack is also the author of the best-selling book, “CUT THE BULL$HIT”… a humorous guide for people wanting to learn how to market their product or themselves out there in the world. Zack also travels the world speaking at Colleges/Universities on the topics of public relations and marketing.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT ZTPR
Whether you are an established talent/brand, or are looking to grow your own name/business, ZTPR is here to help. At our agency you are not a number. We carefully manage our client flow so that we have the time and energy to dedicate to every person / business that we represent. We’re here to help you tell your story and get people paying attention! www.ztpr.net
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
View the digital edition of WBM's current issue: https://issuu.com/globaldatamedia/docs/wbm_hye_final?fr=sNzFmZjQwNjcwODE
