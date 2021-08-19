Fluoramics Announces Products that Provide Bumper-to-Bumper Protection and Preservation on Vehicles
Fluoramics' Tufoil Engine Treatment and HinderRUST are perfect for extending the life of vehicles.WINONA, MINNESOTA, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to CNN, vehicle shortages will continue to plague US consumers. That means it's more important than ever to keep vehicles well-maintained and rust free.
Tufoil Engine Treatment is an engine oil additive that extends engine life, reduces maintenance, and allows vehicles to run more efficiently. Advanced testing of Tufoil shows faster cranking speeds, reduced friction, increased horsepower and acceleration, and improved cold weather starting.
HinderRUST, available in several versions, is a combination rust stopper and lubricant. Use HinderRUST on the vehicle’s underbody, door locks, hinges, tail light assemblies, shock towers and everywhere rust protection is desired. All the HinderRUST versions are engineered with Tufoil® Technology, making them superior lubricants and rust inhibitors. Tufoil Technology is a proprietary lubricating method that enables rust inhibitors in HinderRUST to spread across treated surfaces as it penetrates.
Each HinderRUST version is specifically formulated to prevent rust and corrosion in unique ways and is available in a variety of packaging for ease of application:
R2.0 is a lightweight industrial formula for temporary surface protection and is removable by washing. R2.0 is a great way to stop corrosion until more permanent repairs such as bonding and painting can be done.
S4.0 is for standard rust-prevention uses. Use S4.0 under the hood and on hinges and on moving pieces. S4.0 is safe to use on wiring and electronics and will keep grounding wires and connections from corroding.
HV100 is a heavy-duty formula that slowly self-polymerizes over time and provides added protection in cases of extreme exposure to rust-producing conditions. That makes HV100 a great choice for under-carriage protection. For maximum protection, reapply as needed to protect against the corrosive elements found in mud, salt and rainwater.
Fluoramics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all of its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.
