Elemental LED, Inc. Nominated for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation

Elemental LED Nominated for Prestigious, Presidential Award

Elemental LED has strived to develop technologies here in America to make LED lighting more practical and accessible, and also to manufacture as much as possible domestically” — Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of linear LED lighting and related products, has been nominated for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation (NMTI). The NMTI is the nation’s highest honor for technological achievement, bestowed by the President of the United States on America's leading innovators.

“As an American manufacturer, we are exceptionally proud to be nominated for this honor,” said Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED. “Since our founding 14 years ago, Elemental LED has strived to develop technologies here in America to make LED lighting more practical and accessible, and also to manufacture as much as possible domestically. The improvements we bring to market are the result of investment in our team of engineers – some of whom are foreign born, and all of whom work with us here in Reno, Nevada. Some advances are incremental, others are leaps, but they are all home grown."

Elemental LED’s engineers and manufacturing team work on a variety of lighting challenges including linear optics, power supplies and housings, LED light engines, and digital control systems. The company’s Reno, Nevada-based headquarters and factory floor include an on-site photometric laboratory, product design and engineering resources, and specialized manufacturing processes including LED encapsulation. Since its founding, the company has been innovating to help shift the center of the LED lighting industry from overseas back to the United States.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through the Lucetta and Diode LED brands. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S.-based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, and related components.