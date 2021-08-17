Paul K. Wotton, CEO of Obsidian Therapeutics honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Paul K. Wotton, CEO of Obsidian Therapeutics has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Dr. Paul K. Wotton is Obsidian’s Chief Executive Officer, bringing significant experience spanning scientific research, product development and corporate growth gained over a thirty-year career. ”LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul K. Wotton, CEO of Obsidian Therapeutics has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Dr. Paul K. Wotton is Obsidian’s Chief Executive Officer, bringing significant experience spanning scientific research, product development and corporate growth gained over a thirty-year career. Dr. Wotton most recently served as the Founding President and CEO of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. Prior to Sigilon, Dr. Wotton served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocata Therapeutics until its acquisition by Astellas Pharma where he was also Co-Chairman of the Office of Integration. In previous roles, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) as well as Chief Executive Officer of Topigen Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Wotton is a named inventor on numerous patents and was the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Regional (NJ) Winner Life Sciences in 2014. He serves on the Boards of Directors of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL), Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (Copenhagen: VELO) and Cynata Therapeutics (ASX: CYP) as its Chairman.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH PAUL K. WOTTON, CEO OBSIDIAN THERAPEUTICS: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/paul-k-wotton-ceo-obsidian-therapeutics-interview-with-wbm-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT OBSIDIAN THERAPEUTICS
At Obsidian, we are pioneering engineered cell and gene therapies to deliver transformative outcomes for patients. www.obsidiantx.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
View the digital edition of WBM's current issue: https://issuu.com/globaldatamedia/docs/wbm_hye_final?fr=sNzFmZjQwNjcwODE
