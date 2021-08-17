Make Space Capital Partners Acquires Second Self-Storage Facility in Regina, Saskatchewan

Second Make Space™ Storage Facility in Regina

Make Space Capital Partners I LP is pleased to announce the $2,300,000 acquisition of a second stabilized self-storage facility in Regina, Saskatchewan.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Capital Partners I LP on behalf of its investors, and investors in Make Space Capital Partners Fund (together, “the Fund”), is pleased to announce the $2,300,000 acquisition of a stabilized self-storage facility in Regina, Saskatchewan. This investment will add 167 units and 29,000 square feet of net rentable space to the current portfolio and represents the Fund's second acquisition in Regina for 2021.

Danny Freedman, co-owner of Make Space Inc. (“the Manager” of the Fund) and Director of Business Development for the Fund, noted, “Congratulations go to our acquisitions team that was able to find another quality facility in Regina for the Fund. We are excited to add another self-storage operation in this city that we began operations in just a few months ago, helping us to realize on the synergies that come with operating multiple facilities in a region.”

About the Fund

The Fund is a privately held limited partnership that is building a portfolio of stabilized self-storage investments in diverse markets across Canada. The Fund was launched in July of 2019 with the goal of acquiring 15 to 20 quality self-storage investments and is progressing well with eight self-storage properties now in the Fund, and several acquisition opportunities in the pipeline.

The executive management team of the Fund bring over 15 years of extensive experience in self-storage, portable fleets, flex storage and logistics and the founders of the Manager have extensive contacts in the industry to assist with sourcing quality off-market acquisitions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Fund’s securities.

For further information, please contact:

John Manley

Business Development Capital Markets