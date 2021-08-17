Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,731 in the last 365 days.

Make Space Capital Partners Acquires Second Self-Storage Facility in Regina, Saskatchewan

Second Make Space™ Storage Facility in Regina

Make Space Capital Partners I LP is pleased to announce the $2,300,000 acquisition of a second stabilized self-storage facility in Regina, Saskatchewan.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Capital Partners I LP on behalf of its investors, and investors in Make Space Capital Partners Fund (together, “the Fund”), is pleased to announce the $2,300,000 acquisition of a stabilized self-storage facility in Regina, Saskatchewan. This investment will add 167 units and 29,000 square feet of net rentable space to the current portfolio and represents the Fund's second acquisition in Regina for 2021.

Danny Freedman, co-owner of Make Space Inc. (“the Manager” of the Fund) and Director of Business Development for the Fund, noted, “Congratulations go to our acquisitions team that was able to find another quality facility in Regina for the Fund. We are excited to add another self-storage operation in this city that we began operations in just a few months ago, helping us to realize on the synergies that come with operating multiple facilities in a region.”

About the Fund

The Fund is a privately held limited partnership that is building a portfolio of stabilized self-storage investments in diverse markets across Canada. The Fund was launched in July of 2019 with the goal of acquiring 15 to 20 quality self-storage investments and is progressing well with eight self-storage properties now in the Fund, and several acquisition opportunities in the pipeline.

The executive management team of the Fund bring over 15 years of extensive experience in self-storage, portable fleets, flex storage and logistics and the founders of the Manager have extensive contacts in the industry to assist with sourcing quality off-market acquisitions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Fund’s securities.

For further information, please contact:
John Manley
Business Development Capital Markets

John Manley
Make Space Inc.
+1 289-654-6751
john.manley@makespacecapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Make Space Capital Partners Acquires Second Self-Storage Facility in Regina, Saskatchewan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.