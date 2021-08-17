eLuma Recognized on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Company debuts on the list with a three-year revenue growth of 343 percentLEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eLuma, a leading provider of mental health and special education solutions for K-12 schools, today announced that it has ranked No. 1379 on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list. The company experienced a 343% revenue growth over the past three years.
The Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
“This is a huge honor for us, and we are thrilled to be recognized for the tremendous growth we have experienced as a company,” said Jeremy Glauser, eLuma’s Founder and CEO. “I’m so proud of our team and the hard work they have done to grow our company into what it is today. The work we do for our students is extremely important, andI’m so excited to see the growth and the impact that we will continue to have.”
eLuma connects students and educators in K-12 schools with clinicians and innovative software to support their special education and mental health programs, including mental health counseling, school psychology, and speech, occupational, and physical therapies. To-date, the company has provided over 400,000 hours of online therapy to more than 23,000 students nationwide.
According to Inc., not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
About eLuma
eLuma Mental Health and Special Education Solutions is one of the nation’s premier providers of teletherapy for special education and mental health support. The company provides an array of related services, which include speech, occupational, and physical therapies, and as well as effective online delivery of mental health services to K-12 schools and districts throughout the U.S. All of eLuma’s services are delivered live and online by licensed professional therapists using the company’s proprietary platform and innovative case management system. eLuma’s Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike. For more information: contact@eluma.com.
Sierra Thomas
eLuma Online Therapy
email us here