Simon Yencken, CEO of Fanplayr honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Fanplayr's suite of proprietary SaaS technologies drive e-commerce revenues and lead advancement for businesses across a wide array of market verticals.”LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simon Yencken, CEO of Fanplayr has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Simon Yencken is the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fanplayr. Simon co-founded Fanplayr and has held the role of Chief Executive Officer since 2012. Additionally, Simon has been a Non-Executive Board Member of Damstra Technologies, an Australian-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of an enterprise protection platform to a global array of industry segments since 2019. Simon also served 10 years as a Board Member of Aconex Limited including 3 as Chairman, a provider of cloud-based collaboration software which went public on the ASX, and was subsequently acquired by Oracle in 2018 for approximately US $1.2 billion. Simon is also an active investor in other start-up technology companies including Blackbird VC, Matrak Industries, Moda Operandi, and Dokio. Simon is a member of the Monash University US Leadership Group – West Coast. The leadership group is made up of senior alumni of the University in the San Francisco Bay Area.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT FANPLAYR
Fanplayr's suite of proprietary SaaS technologies drive e-commerce revenues and lead advancement for businesses across a wide array of market verticals including retail ecommerce, travel, telecommunication, car companies, banking, energy, insurance, entertainment and B2B. www.fanplayr.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
